Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 32 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.52 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $554.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

