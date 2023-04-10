Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,593 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

