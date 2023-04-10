Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $828.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $772.66 and a 200 day moving average of $745.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.