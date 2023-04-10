Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,654 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 436,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 53,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.61 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

