Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,448 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

