Sigma Planning Corp Buys 640 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.