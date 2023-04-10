Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

