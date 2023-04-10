Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of eXp World by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,396,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eXp World Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.02%.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.