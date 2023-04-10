Sigma Planning Corp Has $428,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after purchasing an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,359,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $54.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

