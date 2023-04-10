Sigma Planning Corp Has $438,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

