Sigma Planning Corp Has $443,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $335.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $378.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

