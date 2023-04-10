Sigma Planning Corp Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

