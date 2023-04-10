Sigma Planning Corp Has $467,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.