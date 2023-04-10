Sigma Planning Corp Has $487,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000.

BOCT opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

