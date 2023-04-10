Sigma Planning Corp Has $540,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RYU stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

