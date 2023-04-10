Sigma Planning Corp Has $544,000 Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 118,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,940 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 45,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

