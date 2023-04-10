Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $36.51 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $921.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

