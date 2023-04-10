Sigma Planning Corp Invests $471,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

