Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.