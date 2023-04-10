Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 40,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

IXJ opened at $86.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

