Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $433,000 Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $12,948,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 70,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

