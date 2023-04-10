Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,131 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

