Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 354 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ON opened at $75.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

