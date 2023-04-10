Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 508 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

