Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,563 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

