Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,890 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of Liquidia worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

