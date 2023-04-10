Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 1.8 %

V.F. stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

