Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 730,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $102.06 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

