Sigma Planning Corp Sells 101 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.45.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

