Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.80 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

