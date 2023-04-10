Sigma Planning Corp Sells 124 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $133.57 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $174.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.