Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,347 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.