Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,152 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862,516 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

