Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,481 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $63.97.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

