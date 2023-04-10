Sigma Planning Corp Sells 529 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 80,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $53.59 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Articles

