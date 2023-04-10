Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,374 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $21.87 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

