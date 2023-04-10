Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,848 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGM opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

