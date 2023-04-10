Sigma Planning Corp Sells 641 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

