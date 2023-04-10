Sigma Planning Corp Sells 662 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.89 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

