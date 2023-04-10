Sigma Planning Corp Takes $423,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 223,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

