Sigma Planning Corp Takes $516,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Textron by 2,478.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

