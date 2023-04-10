Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

