Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 162.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation Trading Down 2.0 %

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,252 shares of company stock worth $45,560,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $126.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

