Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

