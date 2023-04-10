SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,770,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $129.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

