Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.