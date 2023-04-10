SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $94.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

