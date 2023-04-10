State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

