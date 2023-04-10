State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.16 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

