State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,154 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EA opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

